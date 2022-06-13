National Acme Cleveland

For more than 100 years, Acme-Cleveland Corp. led the industry in machine tools. These tools are used by manufacturers to shape metal into usable parts. In the 1980s, the industry saw a sharp decline in the demand for these tools, and the company transitioned to a high-tech firm, decreasing their overall size and focusing on telecommunications and industrial sensors. As their company shrunk in size, so did the money they were bringing in. From the early 1980s into the 1990s, Acme was bringing in just over $100 million annually, which was down nearly $400 million from previous years.

The company’s history can be traced back to the 1800s, when it was known originally as the Cleveland Twist Drill Company. However, before its life in Cleveland, the company lived a short life in New York.

In the small town of Dunkirk, New York was the New York Twist Drill Factory, founded by C.C. Newton. In 1875, Jacob Cox, Sr. entered the picture and offered $2,000 he had borrowed from his father for 50% ownership of the factory. Eventually Cox had persuaded Newton to relocate the business to Cleveland. At this time, Cleveland was a target city for many industrial companies, and Newton had agreed that relocating here would be a huge benefit to the growth of their business. In September 1876, they arrived in the port of Cleveland, ready to continue their business in a new city.

Only four years later in 1880, Cox bought Newton out to take full ownership of the business. Unfortunately for Cox, this left him $9,000 in debt. It wasn’t long after that he had brought in his nephew, Frank F. Prentiss, giving him a 40% share of the company, and appointing him salesman. With his nephew operating sales, Cox now had more time free to focus on other aspects of the company. During these years, the name was changed to Cox & Prentiss.



In 1886, with little hope to continue operating the business, Cox attempted to sell it for $75,000. There was no interest from any investor, and Cox was forced to either shut everything down and take it as a loss, or continue trying to grow the company. Luckily for Cox, he had decided to continue and eventually the company saw huge growth. By 1888, they were able to move the headquarters to a larger building at Lakeside and East 49th Street. In 1904, the name was changed to the Cleveland Twist Drill Company. Not long after, Cox announced his retirement, with Prentiss succeeding him as company president.

The Cleveland Twist Drill Company wouldn’t become Acme-Cleveland until merging with the National Acme Company based out of Hartford, Connecticut, which brings another company into this story. The National Acme Company was founded originally as the Acme Screw Machine Company in 1895 by Edwin C. Hell and Reinhold Hakewesell; two mechanics in Connecticut.



In 1894, the two had patented a multiple spindle automatic lathe. Unfortunately, the business gained little traction and was in danger of failure by 1897. It was then that Henn decided to send his brother to Cleveland in an attempt to find investors. This venture was successful, and ended with Henn trading 25 Acme machines for cash, along with a 50% stake in a Cleveland firm known as the National Manufacturing Company. The Acme Screw Machine Company merged with National Manufacturing in 1901, and became the National Acme Manufacturing Company. Shortly after, the company moved their operations to Cleveland. By 1914, the company had become one of the top employers in the city of Cleveland.



In 1910, Cox decided to come out of his retirement and rejoin Cleveland Twist Drill as president. Cox held this role until 1919, when he advanced to chairman. He worked with the company until his death in 1930. With his son, Jacob Cox Jr. as president, the company continued to steadily grow throughout the early twentieth century.



National Acme had also seen steady growth during these years. One notable boost in growth can be attributed to the acquisition of the Windsor Manufacturing Company in 1915. The company had produced Gridley brand multiple spindle automatic machines, which were in high demand during World War I. The company expanded their plants, and had even built a brand new one to keep up with production needs. Unfortunately, after the war they were left overstocked and undercapitalized, as had happened with numerous companies creating equipment for the war. Once there was no need for it, there was no reason to purchase it, and it would sit in warehouses. While the company was able to rise up from this near collapse, the Great Depression almost knocked them out soon after.



Nearing the end of the Great Depression, leading into World War II, Cleveland Twist Drill continued steady growth thanks to their patent of the “Mo-Max” brand of high-speed steel. This type of steel cut material costs as it did not rely on tungsten steel, which was becoming increasingly difficult to get ahold of.



In 1968, the Cleveland Twist Drill Company and the National Acme Company merged, creating Acme-Cleveland. The company focused mainly on machine tools, foundry equipment and electrical controls.



During World War II, both companies saw another huge boost in production. More than 90 percent of all of the 30 and 50 caliber bullet cores produced during the war for both the United States and Canadian military were created on Acme-Gridley machines. Both companies were doing great post-war and neither had excess material or equipment as had happened during World War I.

Thanks for checking out Architectural Afterlife! If you enjoyed this post, you may enjoy checking out these other interesting places in Ohio.





